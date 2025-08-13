Gem Aromatics sets price band at ₹309-325 per share for ₹451 cr IPO

Gem Aromatics, a manufacturer of speciality ingredients, on Wednesday set a price band of ₹309 to ₹325 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The ₹451-crore IPO would open for subscription on August 19 and conclude on August 21, the company announced.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 85 lakh shares valued at ₹276.25 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of speciality ingredients in India, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience. Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise, among others.