Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times on the first day of offer

The initial public offer of Regaal Resources Ltd, a maize-based speciality product manufacturer, received 5.94 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.
The initial share sale got bids for 12,47,19,552 shares against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
Non Institutional Investors part fetched 10.77 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 5.58 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.94 times subscription.
Regaal Resources Ltd on Monday mobilised around Rs 92 crore from anchor investors.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 96-102 per share.
The IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 94.12 lakh shares valued at Rs 96 crore by promoters, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the issue size to Rs 306 crore.
Following the issue, the promoters' stake will reduce to approximately 71 per cent from 100 per cent.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 159 crore will go towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings.
Regaal Resources operates a zero liquid discharge maize milling facility catering to customers in food products, paper, animal feed and adhesives across India, and in export markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app