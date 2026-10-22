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Jio Platforms IPO: Retail quota full, subscribed 3.47 times on day two

The $3.2 billion IPO drew bids for 3.47 times the shares on offer on its second day, led by qualified institutional buyers whose quota was subscribed 9.42 times, exchange data showed

Jio, Reliance Jio
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 12:13 PM IST
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Appetite for the $3.2 billion IPO of ​billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms ​kept building on Thursday, its ‌second day of public bidding, with orders at 3.47 times the shares up for grabs and the retail portion now fully subscribed, exchange data showed.

In what is set to be India's largest IPO and the ‌first by Reliance in 20 years, the listing is a key plank of Ambani's long-term vision to turn Reliance from an oil-and-chemicals giant into an "everything company" ​spanning consumer, retail and technology.

Institutional investors have led demand, ‌with qualified institutional buyers bidding for 9.42 times ​their ‌quota, exchange data showed. Retail investors, for ‌whom around a third of the issue is reserved, ‌covered their ​own portion in ​full by the first two hours of bidding on day ‌two.

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Topics :Jio IPOReliance Jio IPOMukesh Ambani

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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