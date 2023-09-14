Home / Markets / IPO / RR Kabel IPO subscribed 1.4 times, Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid

RR Kabel IPO subscribed 1.4 times, Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid

The IPO of Zaggle Prepais Ocean Services was subscribed 19 per cent on Thursday, the first day of its issue

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
RR Kabel subscribed 1.4 times on Day 2
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of RR Kabel was subscribed 1.4 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.6 times, the wealthy investor portion 2.10 times, the retail investor portion 0.95 times and the portion reserved for employees 1.51 times. The company has priced its IPO between Rs 983 and Rs 1,035 per share. The Rs 1,964 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,784 crore. The company is into manufacturing, marketing and selling of wires and cables, including house wires, industrial wires, power cables and special cables, fans, lighting, switches and appliances. Earlier this week, the company had raised Rs 585 crore from anchor investors.

Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid on Day 1
 
The IPO of Zaggle Prepais Ocean Services was subscribed 19 per cent on Thursday, the first day of its issue. The institutional investor portion remained unsubscribed, the wealthy investor portion was subscribed 11per cent, and the retail investor portion 87per cent. The Rs 563 crore IPO has been priced between Rs 156 and 164 per share. The company has raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors. Zaggle is a software as a service (SaaS) company which operates in the spend management space.

Not many buyers for Samhi Hotels on opening day

The IPO of Samhi Hotels was subscribed 7 per cent on Thursday, the first day of its issue. The institutional investor portion was unsubscribed, the wealthy investor portion 2per cent, and the retail portion 34per cent. The company had raised Rs 616 crore from anchor investors. The IPO has been priced between Rs 119 and Rs 126 per share. The Rs 1,370 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue portion of Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 170 crore.

