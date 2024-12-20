Sanathan Textiles IPO worth Rs 550 cr gets 1.43 times subscription on Day 2

The initial share sale of yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles Ltd garnered 1.43 times subscription on day two of bidding on Friday.

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 1,80,43,086 shares against 1,26,22,950 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Retail individual investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 2.15 times while the category for non-institutional investors collected 1.53 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion fetched 9 per cent subscription.

Sanathan Textiles on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 165 crore from anchor investors.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 305-321 per share sale, will conclude on December 23.

The company's Rs 550-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 150 crore by promoters and promoter group entities.

The company plans to utilise proceeds from its fresh issue worth Rs 160 crore for payment of debt, while Rs 140 crore will be invested in its subsidiary, Sanathan Polycot Pvt Ltd, for the repayment or prepayment of its borrowings, and the rest will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Sanathan Textiles operates three distinct yarn business divisions -- polyester yarns, cotton yarns, and yarns -- for technical textiles and industrial applications. These divisions are managed under a single corporate entity.

Dam Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.