Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved initial public offerings (IPOs) for 13 companies, including prominent names such as Urban Company and Imagine Marketing, potentially enabling primary issuance worth Rs 15,000 crore in the coming months.

Imagine Marketing, the parent of Boat headphones and smartwatches, filed its draft documents via the confidential route in April, marking its second attempt at going public after withdrawing its earlier IPO application in 2022. Urban Company, backed by Tiger Global and Accel, is targeting a Rs 1,900-crore fundraise through a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The firm is expected to launch its IPO later this month.

Sebi has also approved IPOs for Juniper Green Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, Ravi Infrabuild Projects, Mouri Tech, Allchem Lifescience, Omnitech Engineering, KSH International, Pace Digitek, Priority Jewels, Corona Remedies, and Om Freight Forwarders. This represents one of the busiest weeks for IPO approvals in recent times. Earlier in August, Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney indicated that the month could witness the highest number of IPO approvals ever, citing the regulator’s increased processing capacity designed to prevent application backlogs exceeding two to three months, barring complicated cases. Most of the recently approved companies had submitted their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) between March and June. The surge in approvals coincides with a vibrant primary market: August alone saw 12 companies debut on the stock exchanges and 34 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listed, signalling robust investor demand.