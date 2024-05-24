Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi mandates 10-minute video disclosure for companies launching IPOs

Sebi mandates 10-minute video disclosure for companies launching IPOs

"The content of the AV must be factual, non-repetitive, non-promotional and shall not be misleading in any manner," said Sebi

IPO
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a step towards investor awareness, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed companies planning to launch initial public offers (IPOs) to release a 10-minute video containing key information related to the issue.

The initiative is to make it easier for investors to understand the features of the public issue and the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


As per the guidelines, the AV will have to cover details on the business of the company, promoter, management, financial information, pending legal matters, risks, and other details which usually the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) contains.

“The content of the AV must be factual, non-repetitive, non-promotional and shall not be misleading in any manner,” said Sebi.
The video will be made available on the issuer’s website, social media, on the website of the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), and in the offer documents through a QR code.

Further, investors have been advised not to rely on any other information related to the issue provided on social media platforms and finfluencers.

Initially, these videos will be made available in English and Hindi.

The guideline is voluntary for companies filing DRHPs from July 1 but is mandated for draft documents filed after October 1.

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Apr 1, FY25: Income-tax slab to NPS, full list of updated rules from today

Vishwas Agri Seeds' Rs 26 crore SME IPO to open Mar 21: Check issue details

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 4.27 times on second day of offer

Oyo withdraws IPO papers for second time, opts for private placement

Co-working space operator Awfis Space IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Beacon Trusteeship IPO to open on May 28, price band at Rs 57-60 per share

Ixigo's parent firm, Bansal Wire Industries get Sebi's nod to float IPO

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIIPOIPOs

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story