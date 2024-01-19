Sebi to crack down on inflation of IPO subscription, spots such 3 cases

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has found three cases of inflation in subscription of initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies using mule accounts or inflated applications, said chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The regulator is looking at policy review and enforcement action against merchant bankers in such cases, said Buch. The regulator has evidence and data on such inflation in subscriptions and found it to be more common with certain merchant bankers.

“There are applications which are made in a manner that it will get rejected,” said Buch at a summit on capital formation by Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) in Mumbai.

The Sebi chief said that within the first week of a listing, more than 68 per cent of non-institutional investors (NIIs) exit from the company. Further, the number stands at 43 per cent for retail investors who exit within the first week.

The price discovery of IPOs is “imperfect" but no policy change is expected on it. “Retail investors should wait until price discovery is more efficient,” she said.

On the adoption of technology, Buch added that Sebi will use artificial intelligence to screen IPO draft documents to reduce the dependence on officials by 80 per cent.

Sebi, along with AIBI, released a compilation of common issues seen in Draft Red Herring Prospectus that merchant bankers may use to speed up processing time.

The Sebi chairperson clarified that the regulator will not be taking up the proposal for overhauling the delisting framework in the regulator’s next board meeting.

As Sebi would take up suggestions of Industry Standard Forum on rumour verification by listed companies, the timeline is set to be extended. As per previous timeline by Sebi, top 100 listed companies had to verify, confirm or deny market rumour reports from February 1.

Additionally, the market regulator may come with the draft suggestions on Mutual Fund Lite, a comprehensive and much lower regulatory requirement for passive funds, by March this year. However, clarity on a high-risk mutual fund category may come later in the year.

Buch said that the regulator has done stress testing for mid and small cap mutual funds in the last few days to test thresholds and see if any change is required.