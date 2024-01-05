Home / Markets / IPO / Sequoia-backed MobiKwik refiles DRHP with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik refiles DRHP with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

Previously, in 2022, MobiKwik planned to raise Rs 1,900 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to IRs 400 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Online payments company One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator to raise Rs 700 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), after letting it lapse due to meltdown of new-age stocks. This IPO is less than half the previous issue size.
Previously, in 2022, MobiKwik planned to raise Rs 1,900 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to IRs 400 crore. In the new DRHP, the company said it will consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 140 crore. If this pre-placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the company's announcement, the IPO with a face value of Rs 2 is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, up to Rs 250 crore, will be used to fund growth in the financial services business. Rs 135 crore will be used to fund growth in the payment services business and another Rs 135 crore for investment in data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and products and technology.

ALSO READ: Majority of Indian startups eyeing IPOs in 2024 struggle with losses

Another Rs 70.28 crore will be used for capital expenditure for the payment devices business and general corporate purposes.

SBI Capital Markets Limited and DAM Capital Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

As of September 30, 2023, the company has 146.94 million registered users and 3.81 million merchant accounts.

In the six months that ended on September 30, 2023, the company's revenue from operations was Rs 381.09 crore. Its profit after tax was Rs 9.48 crore. In 2022-23, the company's revenue was Rs 539.47 crore. However, it had reported a net loss of Rs 83.81 crore during the year.

Also Read

Govt looking to seek bids for ways to estimate size of digital economy

National Securities Depository files DRHP with Sebi to float IPO

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Shreyas Shipping stock falls after counter offer; Juniper Hotels files DRHP

Majority of Indian startups eyeing IPOs in 2024 struggle with losses

US-based fund manager Invesco marks up Swiggy's valuation to $8.3 billion

Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation sets IPO price band at Rs 315-331 apiece

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro, Vraj Iron and Steel file IPO papers with Sebi

Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO worth Rs 1,000 crore to open on January 9

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOMobiKwikOnline paymentsSequoia IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story