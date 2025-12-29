Shyam Dhani IPO listing on December 30: Here's what latest GMP indicates

Shyam Dhani IPO listing forecast: Premium spices manufacturer Shyam Dhani Industries is set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, and early grey market trends suggest a robust start.

The company raised ₹38.49 crore through its IPO, which comprised a fresh issuance of 5.5 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The overall subscription for the Shyam Dhani IPO was strong at 988.29 times , with total bids at 3.61 billion shares against the 3.65 million shares on offer. The highest demand was received from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose category was subscribed 1,612.65 times.

Similarly, retail investors and qualified institutional buyers also showed strong participation, with their segments subscribed 1,137.92 times and 265.24 times, respectively, as per NSE data. The allotment was finalised on Friday, December 26, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the listing. Ahead of its debut, Shyam Dhani’s unlisted shares were quoted near ₹140 per share in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹0 or 100 per cent over the issue price of ₹70, according to sources tracking grey markets. ALSO READ | IPO calendar: Quiet mainboard; 10 SME listings to grab attention next week If this sentiment holds, the stock could list around ₹133, offering maximum listing gains of roughly 90 per cent due to the price cap on listings. However, analysts advise caution, noting that the grey market functions outside regulatory supervision and its premium may not accurately predict the actual listing price.