IPO Calendar: The primary market is expected to see a relatively quieter week ahead, with no new offerings in the mainboard segment. However, one mainboard listing, Gujarat Kidney, is scheduled during the week, keeping investor interest alive. Activity in the SME segment remains healthy, with one new public issue set to open and several listings lined up across the week. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre will launch its IPO on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, while multiple SME listings, including EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co., are slated for Tuesday, December 30, followed by a packed listing schedule extending into early January.
Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:
Modern Diagnostic IPO
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre, a diagnostic chain in India, is set to launch its IPO on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, January 2, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹36.89 crore through a fresh issue of 4.1 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,88,000 to participate in this IPO.
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 5, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, January 6, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 7, 2025.
IPO listings next week
On the mainboard, activity will remain subdued, with Gujarat Kidney being the only company scheduled to list during the week. In the SME segment, EPW India, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co will debut on the NSE SME, while Dachepalli Publishers will list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. This will be followed by Dhara Rail Projects on the NSE SME, and Nanta Tech, Admach Systems, Bai Kakaji Polymers, and Apollo Techno Industries on the BSE SME on Wednesday, December 31. The week’s listing activity will conclude with E to E Transportation Infrastructure debuting on the NSE SME on Friday, January 2, 2026. ALSO READ: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO wraps up with 5.21x subscription