On the mainboard, activity will remain subdued, with Gujarat Kidney being the only company scheduled to list during the week. In the SME segment, EPW India, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co will debut on the NSE SME, while Dachepalli Publishers will list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. This will be followed by Dhara Rail Projects on the NSE SME, and Nanta Tech, Admach Systems, Bai Kakaji Polymers, and Apollo Techno Industries on the BSE SME on Wednesday, December 31. The week’s listing activity will conclude with E to E Transportation Infrastructure debuting on the NSE SME on Friday, January 2, 2026.