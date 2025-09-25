Solarworld Energy IPO demand peaks on day 3; subscription tops 12x, GMP 15%

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscritpion status: Solarworld Energy Solutions continues to garner favorable response from the investors on the final day of the subscription of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The demand has been seen across all the investor categories as the issue subscription has surpassed 12 times today, September 25.

The NSE data suggests that the public issue, which opened for subscription on September 23, has received the bids for 10,04,52,702 shares against 80,93,092 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 12.41 times till 12:55 PM on September 25.

Retail investors, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been driving the demand for the public issue and have oversubscribed their reserved category by 27.29 times, and 22.69 times, respectively. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have, though placed the lowest bids, yet have oversubscribed their category by 2.31 times.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP The favorable sentiment extended to the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were commanding a decent premium on Thursday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Solarworld Energy Solutions shares were trading at around ₹403 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹52 or 14.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO details Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹12.5 million, worth ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.4 million equity shares amounting to ₹50 crore. The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹333–351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares.

A retail investor would require ₹14,742 to bid for one lot of 42 shares, and ₹1,91,646 is required to bid for a maximum of 14 lots of 546 shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO. As the issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of company’s shares is likely to get finalised tomorrow, on Friday, September 26, 2025. The company’s shares will be credited in demat accounts tentatively on Monday, September 29. Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO are set to list on BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, September 30. Solarworld Energy IPO review Anand Rathi Research has assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating for the issue, citing the company's ability to capitalize on profitability in the long run and fair valuations. READ MORE