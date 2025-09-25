Home / Markets / IPO / Solarworld Energy IPO demand peaks on day 3; subscription tops 12x, GMP 15%

Solarworld Energy IPO demand peaks on day 3; subscription tops 12x, GMP 15%

Retail investors, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been driving the demand for the public issue and have oversubscribed their reserved category by 27.29 times, and 22.69 times

SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO subscritpion status: Solarworld Energy Solutions continues to garner favorable response from the investors on the final day of the subscription of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The demand has been seen across all the investor categories as the issue subscription has surpassed 12 times today, September 25.
 
The NSE data suggests that the public issue, which opened for subscription on September 23, has received the bids for 10,04,52,702 shares against 80,93,092 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 12.41 times till 12:55 PM on September 25.
 
Retail investors, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been driving the demand for the public issue and have oversubscribed their reserved category by 27.29 times, and 22.69 times, respectively. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have, though placed the lowest bids, yet have oversubscribed their category by 2.31 times.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP

The favorable sentiment extended to the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were commanding a decent premium on Thursday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Solarworld Energy Solutions shares were trading at around ₹403 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹52 or 14.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO details

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹12.5 million, worth ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.4 million equity shares amounting to ₹50 crore. The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹333–351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares.
 
A retail investor would require ₹14,742 to bid for one lot of 42 shares, and ₹1,91,646 is required to bid for a maximum of 14 lots of 546 shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO.
 
As the issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of company’s shares is likely to get finalised tomorrow, on Friday, September 26, 2025. The company’s shares will be credited in demat accounts tentatively on Monday, September 29.
 
Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO are set to list on BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, September 30.
 

Solarworld Energy IPO review

Anand Rathi Research has assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating for the issue, citing the company's ability to capitalize on profitability in the long run and fair valuations. READ MORE
 

About SolarWorld Energy Solutions

SolarWorld Energy Solutions Ltd., incorporated in 2013, is a solar energy solutions provider specializing in EPC services through an asset-light model, offering end-to-end project execution while retaining customer ownership. Its zero-upfront-investment approach promotes cost-effective adoption of solar power. In May 2024, it partnered with ZNSHINE PV-Tech Co. Ltd. to set up a solar panel facility. The company's key clients include SJVN Green Energy and Haldiram.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Last day! Anand Rathi Share IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, NIIs lead

PhonePe files draft papers via confidential route ahead of likely IPO

Atlanta Electricals IPO garners 70.63 times subscription on final day

Solarworld Energy IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 3x, GMP at 17%

Jaro Institute IPO sails through on Day 2; NIIs lead demand, QIBs lag

Topics :IPO REVIEWIPO GMPIPO listing timeIPO allotmentIPO marketIPOsinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story