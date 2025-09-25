Last day! Anand Rathi Share IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, NIIs lead

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker IPO subscription status Day 3: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of broking company Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is set to close today, September 25, 2025. The mainboard public offering, which opened for bidding on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, has received a decent response from investors so far.
According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Anand Rathi Share IPO has received bids for 28.98 million shares against 13.36 million shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of only 2.12 times till 12 PM on the third day of bidding.
The highest demand for the public offering came from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 4.86 times. This was followed by the retail investors category, which subscribed 2.24 times the portion reserved for them. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked only 4 per cent.
Anand Rathi Share IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi were trading at ₹449, commanding a grey market premium of ₹35 or 8.5 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹414.
Anand Rathi Share IPO details
Anand Rathi aims to raise ₹745 crore through a fresh issue of 18 million equity shares. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹393 to ₹414, with a lot size of 36 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,904 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof.
As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Anand Rathi IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, September 26, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Monday, September 29, 2025.
Anand Rathi shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
According to the RHP, Anand Rathi plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds to meet long-term working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.
