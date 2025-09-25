Last day! Anand Rathi Share IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, NIIs lead

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Anand Rathi Share IPO has received bids for 28.98 million shares against 13.36 million shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of only 2.12 times till 12 PM on the third day of bidding.

The highest demand for the public offering came from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 4.86 times. This was followed by the retail investors category, which subscribed 2.24 times the portion reserved for them. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked only 4 per cent.

Anand Rathi Share IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi were trading at ₹449, commanding a grey market premium of ₹35 or 8.5 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹414.

Anand Rathi Share IPO details

Anand Rathi aims to raise ₹745 crore through a fresh issue of 18 million equity shares. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹393 to ₹414, with a lot size of 36 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,904 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof.