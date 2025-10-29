Home / Markets / IPO / Orkla India IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Orkla India IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Orkla India has set the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹695 to ₹730 apiece, with a lot size of 20 shares.

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
Orkla India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India, an Indian food company, opens for public subscription on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The mainline offering comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,667.54 crore. 
 
Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India offers a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. It owns brands like MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic. The company has a significant presence in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Orkla India raised ₹499.6 crore from 30 institutional investors via an anchor book on October 28. The company allocated 6.84 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹695 to ₹730.
 
Prominent institutional investors participating in the anchor round include Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Ashoka WhiteOak, Nomura Funds, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter Global Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, LIC MF, and Edelweiss. Other participants include Tata Investment Corporation, Bajaj Finserv MF, Aurigin Master Fund, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund, Société Générale, and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

Orkla India IPO review

Domestic brokerage Angle One has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue, saying at the upper band price of ₹730, Orkla India is valued at a post-IPO P/E of 31.68x, which appears fairly priced considering its diversified product portfolio, strong market presence across key FMCG categories, resilient financial performance and long-term growth visibility. Analysts at Anand Rathi believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO. 

Orkla India IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Orkla India were trading at ₹807, up ₹77 or 10.5 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here are the key details of the Orkla India IPO:

Orkla India IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, October 31, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be completed by Monday, November 3, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Orkla India IPO lot size

Orkla India has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹695 to ₹730 per share. The lot size for an application is 20 shares.

Orkla India IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

Orkla India IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by existing shareholders.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

