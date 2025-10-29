Orkla India IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Prominent institutional investors participating in the anchor round include Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Ashoka WhiteOak, Nomura Funds, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter Global Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, LIC MF, and Edelweiss. Other participants include Tata Investment Corporation, Bajaj Finserv MF, Aurigin Master Fund, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund, Société Générale, and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

Orkla India IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Orkla India were trading at ₹807, up ₹77 or 10.5 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Domestic brokerage Angle One has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue, saying at the upper band price of ₹730, Orkla India is valued at a post-IPO P/E of 31.68x, which appears fairly priced considering its diversified product portfolio, strong market presence across key FMCG categories, resilient financial performance and long-term growth visibility. Analysts at Anand Rathi believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.