Subscribed to Seshaasai Technologies IPO? Check allotment status, GMP here

Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, September 26, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on September 25, receiving solid participation from investors and was oversubscribed by over 68 times.

Once the Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue, can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status:

CheckSeshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Seshaasai Technologies IPO final subscription status The ₹813 crore public offering of Seshaasai Technologies, offered at a price band of ₹402–₹423 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 93,79,90,515 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 68.13 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE. The public issue witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed a whopping 189.63 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 49.89 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 9.17 times.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP The grey market trends continue to remain favourable for the public offering. According to the sources tracking grey market activity, the Seshaasai Technologies' unlisted shares were trading at around ₹479 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹56 per share, or 13.24 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Seshaasai Technologies IPO tentative listing Shares of Seshaasai Technologies are scheduled to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of nearly 13 per cent upon listing for the investors who are allotted the company's shares.