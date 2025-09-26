Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening after Trump slaps 100% tariffs on branded drugs
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets opened in red on Friday after President Trump announced fresh tariffs on furniture, heavy trucks and pharmaceutical products
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, September 26, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a negative start on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on "any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product" entering the country from October 1, 2025. Additionally, he annound a 25 per cent duty on heavy trucks and a 50 per cent levy on kitchen cabinets and associated products.
At 07:50 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading 10 points lower at 24,954 levels
Asia-Pacific markets opened in red on Friday after President Trump announced fresh tariffs on furniture, heavy trucks and pharmaceutical products. Last checked, South Korea’s Kospi index edged 1.9 per cent lower, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.3 per cent.
US stocks declined for a third consecutive session on Thursday as investors reacted to an unexpected decrease in jobless claims and a significant upward revision to GDP growth. These developments have added complexity to the outlook for interest rate cuts, contributing to uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy direction. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.5 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.5 per cent down, and Dow Jones fell around 0.38 per cent.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, Pace Digitek IPO will open for public subscription. Jinkushal Industries IPO and Trualt Bioenergy IPO will their second day. IPOs of Epack Prefab Technologies, BMW Ventures, and Jain Resource Recycling will close for public subscription today. GK Energy and Saatvik Green Energy will make their debut on the exchanges.
In the SME space, six new issues will open for public subscription including DSM Fresh Foods, Manas Polymers & Energies, Ameenji Rubber, MPK Steels, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, and KVS Castings. IPOs of Praruh Technologies, Gurunanak Agriculture India, Justo Realfintech, and Systematic Industries will close for public subscription. Solvex Edibles will make its debut on the BSE SME platform.
8:03 AM
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) unveiled a sweeping new set of import tariffs, including a 100 per cent duty on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, effective October 1, 2025. The tariffs will not apply to companies that are actively building pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the US. Additionally, Trump announced 50 per cent tariffs on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and 30 per cent tariffs on upholstered furniture.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small deals drive best IPO month since January 1997
Stock Market LIVE Updates: September has emerged as the strongest month in nearly three decades for IPOs across both the mainboard and the SME platform. By the end of the month, including four issues slated to open next week, as many as 25 IPOs will have hit the main market, the highest monthly count since January 1997. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE’s active investor base on the crossed the 120 million mark on September 23, with the latest 10 million addition taking place in just eight months, the bourse said on Thursday. NSE said one in four investors is a woman. The exchange surpassed the 110-million mark in January this year. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Happy all-time high anniversary, Nifty; Que sera sera!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a year since India's benchmark indices last closed at record highs, and while markets have faced turbulence since then, analysts remain constructive on the road ahead for the markets from a long-term perspective. The key indices, Nifty and Sensex, had closed at record levels on September 26, 2024, while the broader Mid and Small-cap gauges hit a record on September 24 last year. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a negative opening
7:16 AM
Asian markets were trading lower after President Trump announced fresh tariffs up to 100 per cent on pharmaceutical products, furniture, and heavy trucks. Last checked, South Korea's Kospi index was 1.7 per cent lower, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1 per cent.
7:08 AM
US stocks declined for a third consecutive session on Thursday as investors reacted to an unexpected decrease in jobless claims and a significant upward revision to GDP growth. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.5 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.5 per cent down, and Dow Jones fell around 0.38 per cent.
7:06 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:06 AM IST