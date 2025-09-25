Pace Digitek's ₹819-cr IPO opens on Sept 26: Here's all you need to know

Pace Digitek IPO: , a multi-disciplinary solutions provider, is set to launch its ₹819.15 crore inital public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 26, 2025. The mainline line offering comprises a fresh issuance of 37.4 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. Pace Digitek , a multi-disciplinary solutions provider, is set to launch its ₹819.15 crore inital public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 26, 2025. The mainline line offering comprises a fresh issuance of 37.4 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Pace Digitek IPO Key Details

Pace Digitek IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹208 to ₹219 per share, with a lot size of 68. A retail investor is eligible to bid for a minimum of one lot of 68 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,892.

Pace Digitek IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Shares of Pace Digitek will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Monday, October 6, 2025. Pace Digitek registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar of the issue. Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.

Pace Digitek IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹630 crore for investment in subsidiary, Pace Renewable Energies, for setting up battery energy storage systems for a project awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. About Pace Digitek Pace Digitek is a multi-disciplinary solution provider with a significant focus on the telecom infrastructure industry including telecom towers and optical fibre cables. The company undertakes manufacturing, installation and commissioning services of products at the site and undertake operation and maintenance of site including tower erection and optical fiber cable laying as turnkey solution.