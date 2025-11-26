Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Despite a muted start amid cautious market sentiment, the ₹895-crore public offering picked up momentum on the final day, driven largely by strong demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Their portion was subscribed 213.08 times, the highest among investor categories.
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed solid interest, bidding for 116.72 times their allotted quota, while the retail segment was subscribed 15.65 times.
With the IPO now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment status, which is expected to be released later today.
Here's how to check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status
Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can check their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to verify the Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status:
Ahead of the allotment, Sudeep Pharma's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹680 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹87 or 14.7 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹563 to ₹593, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
The company is scheduled to debut on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Friday, November 28, 2025.
Sudeep Pharma IPO opened for initial public offering (IPO) on, Friday, November 21, 2025, and closed on November 25, 2025
The company aimed to raise ₹895 crore through the offer, comprising a fresh issue of 1.6 million shares valued at ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of 13.5 million shares totalling ₹800 crore.
MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹75.81 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the procurement of machinery for the production line located at the Nandesari Facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.