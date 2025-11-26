Home / Markets / IPO / Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment: Investors can check their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today
Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the Sudeep Pharma is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, after the issue received an overwhelming overall subscription of 93.72 times, according to NSE data. 
 
Despite a muted start amid cautious market sentiment, the ₹895-crore public offering picked up momentum on the final day, driven largely by strong demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Their portion was subscribed 213.08 times, the highest among investor categories.
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed solid interest, bidding for 116.72 times their allotted quota, while the retail segment was subscribed 15.65 times.
 
With the IPO now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment status, which is expected to be released later today.

Here's how to check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status 

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can check their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to verify the Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status:
 
  • Check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

  •  

  • Check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

    • Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP, listing date

    Ahead of the allotment, Sudeep Pharma's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹680 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹87 or 14.7 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹563 to ₹593, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
     
    The company is scheduled to debut on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Friday, November 28, 2025.
     
    Based on current grey market indications, the stock is expected to witness a positive debut; however, analysts caution that GMP movements are speculative and not a reliable predictor of actual listing performance.  ALSO READ | Fractal Analytics gets Sebi nod for ₹4,900 crore IPO; check key details

    Sudeep Pharma IPO details 

    Sudeep Pharma IPO opened for initial public offering (IPO) on, Friday, November 21, 2025, and closed on November 25, 2025
     
    The company aimed to raise ₹895 crore through the offer, comprising a fresh issue of 1.6 million shares valued at ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of 13.5 million shares totalling ₹800 crore.
     
    MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers. 
     
    According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹75.81 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the procurement of machinery for the production line located at the Nandesari Facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

    Already subscribed? Log in

    Subscribe to read the full story →
    *Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

    Smart Quarterly

    ₹900

    3 Months

    ₹300/Month

    SAVE 25%

    Smart Essential

    ₹2,700

    1 Year

    ₹225/Month

    SAVE 46%
    *Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

    Super Saver

    ₹3,900

    2 Years

    ₹162/Month

    Subscribe

    Renews automatically, cancel anytime

    Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

    Exclusive premium stories online

    • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

    Complimentary Access to The New York Times

    • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

    Business Standard Epaper

    • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

    Curated Newsletters

    • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

    Market Analysis & Investment Insights

    • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

    Archives

    • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

    Ad-free Reading

    • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

    Seamless Access Across All Devices

    • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

    SAVE 25%
    Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
    Connect with us on WhatsApp

    More From This Section

    Fractal Analytics gets Sebi nod for ₹4,900 crore IPO; check key details

    Last day! Sudeep Pharma IPO closes today; subscription up 9x, NIIs lead

    Singapore's energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit, says report

    SSMD Agrotech IPO opens on Nov 25; here's everything you need to know

    Gallard Steel IPO subscribed 349x; check allotment status, latest GMP

    Topics :Stock Market NewsShare Market TodayIPOsIPO allotmentMarketsIPO GMPIPO market

    First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

    Explore News

    Next Story