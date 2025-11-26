Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Sudeep Pharma is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, after the issue received an overwhelming overall subscription of 93.72 times , according to NSE data.

Despite a muted start amid cautious market sentiment, the ₹895-crore public offering picked up momentum on the final day, driven largely by strong demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Their portion was subscribed 213.08 times, the highest among investor categories.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed solid interest, bidding for 116.72 times their allotted quota, while the retail segment was subscribed 15.65 times.

With the IPO now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment status, which is expected to be released later today.

Here's how to check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can check their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to verify the Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status:

Check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

