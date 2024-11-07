Swiggy IPO receives 35% subscription on second day of share offering

Food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO) received 35 per cent subscription on day two of the share sale on Thursday.

The initial share sale received bids for 5,56,98,652 shares against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 84 per cent while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 28 per cent subscription. The non-institutional investors part received 14 per cent subscription.

Swiggy on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors.

The Bengaluru-based company's shares are available for public subscription in the price range of Rs 371-390.

The company is aiming to garner Rs 11,327 crore from the IPO, which has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about $11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper price band.

Going by the draft papers, the company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; and debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.