Tata Capital IPO Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 29%, employees lead

Tata Capital IPO subscribed by only 28 per cent, receiving bids for 92.3 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 333.43 million shares as of 2:30 PM on October 6

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
Tata Capital is a diversified financial services company Photo: Company website
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Tata Capital IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Tata Capital has received a muted response from investors on the first day of bidding. 
 
The issue was subscribed by only 28 per cent, receiving bids for 92.3 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 333.43 million shares as of 2:30 PM on October 6, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was booked over 32 per cent, followed by retail investors at 28 per cent and the Non-institutional Investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed 20 per cent so far. The issue reserved for employees was subscribed over 90 per cent. 

Tata Capital IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research have recommended the investors to subscribe to Tata Capital IPO for a long-term horizon, citing that the public offering is fairly priced, while brokerage firm Deven Choksey Research has assigned a Neutral rating on the public offering. Canara Bank Securities has also recommended the investors to subscribe to the issue for a long-term horizon.

Tata Capital IPO GMP

On Monday, October 6, 2025, the unlisted shares of Tata Capital were trading at ₹338.5, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12.5 or 3.8 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹310 to ₹326, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  

Tata Capital IPO details

The three-day bidding window will close on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Shares of Tata Capital will list on both exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, October 13, 2025.
 
The price band for the Tata Capital IPO is set in the range of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,996 to bid for one lot comprising 46 shares.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, HDFC Bank, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers of the Tata Capital IPO.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for augmentation of its Tier–I capital base to meet its future capital requirements, including onward lending. 

About Tata Capital

Tata Capital is a diversified financial services company. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons. Tata Capital operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The company's key offerings include consumer loans, commercial finance, wealth management, investment banking, private equity and cleantech finance. The company offers a wide range of over 25 lending products designed to serve a varied clientele, including salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs, and large corporations. It operates a broad PAN-India distribution network with 1,516 branches across 1,109 locations in 27 States and Union Territories.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

