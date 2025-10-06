Rubicon Research IPO opens Oct 9; key risks, strengths you must know

Rubicon Research IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research will open for bidding on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The public issue worth ₹1,377.5 crore comprises a fresh issue of 10.3 million equity shares amounting to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.1 million equity shares amounting to ₹877.5 crore.

The three-day subscription window is scheduled to close on Monday, October 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Rubicon Research IPO is available at a price band of ₹461-485 per share , with a lot size of 30 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers. According to RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹310 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of certain debt availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes. Here are the key risks associated with investing in the Rubicon Research IPO: High revenue dependence on US market: The company derived ₹350.7 crore and 99.50 per cent, and ₹1,264.9 crore and 98.49 per cent, respectively, of its revenue from operations from the United States for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and for Fiscal 2025. Any adverse developments in the United States could have a negative impact on its business and operational results.

Regulatory and manufacturing risks: The manufacturing of Rubicon's products is technically complex and highly regulated; any product recalls, regulatory inspection failures, or shortcomings at its facilities may reduce sales, impact its business and potentially delay new product launches. In some cases, these issues could even lead to facility closures. Uncertainty in R&D outcomes: Rubicon Research expects to invest significant resources in research and development efforts. However, these efforts may not lead to marketable products. Failure to successfully launch new products could materially impact its business and financial condition. Foreign exchange exposure: The company has been and continues to be exposed to foreign currency fluctuation risks, particularly related to the translation of its financial statements and borrowings. It reported negative foreign currency exposures as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, and March 31, 2025, 2024, and 2023, which may adversely impact its results of operations and cash flows.

Here are the key competitive strengths of Rubicon Research, as outlined in the RHP: Focused on US markets: Rubicon Research is the fastest-growing Indian pharmaceutical firm among its peers and the only Indian company solely focused on the US market. According to F&S, between Fiscals 2023 and 2025, the company was the fastest-growing Indian pharmaceutical formulations company, recording a total revenue CAGR of 75.89 per cent. This growth was over seven times higher than the average CAGR of 11 Indian companies assessed by F&S. Robust in-house R&D network: The company’s in-house R&D capabilities across India and Canada support complex product development and innovation. As of June 30, 2025, it had 170 scientists and two dedicated R&D centres, both inspected and cleared by the US FDA.