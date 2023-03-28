Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

The shares of the initial public offer (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd will be allotted today. The applications for the IPO opened on Monday, March 20. The IPO applications closed on Wednesday, March 23. For anchor investors, the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO opened on Friday, March 17.

Through the IPO, the company aims to raise Rs 66 crore. It will consist of a fresh issue of 20 million equity shares at face value of Rs 10. The company aims to use the proceeds of the issue for funding working capital and general corporate purposes.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: GMP, share price, and other details here

Udayshivakumar IPO GMP: According to market observers, the IPO commands a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 16 per share.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO share price: The share price for the issue was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per share.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO lot size: One lot of the IPO consists of 428 shares. A retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot (Rs 14,890) and a maximum of 13 lots (Rs 1,94,740).

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscription date: The subscription opened on March 20 and closed on March 23.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment date: The share allocation of the IPO will take place today. The shares will be credited to the demat account of the investors on March 31.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date: The shares of the IPO are expected to be listed on the bourses on April 3.

How to check the allotment status of Udayshivakmar Infra IPO?

An allottee can check Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com, or at the official registrar of the IPO. In this case, the registrar is MAS Services Limited. So, allotment can be checked on their website — masserv.com.