Investors lap up Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar IPOs

Investors lapped up the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. The ₹1,900-crore IPO of tech start-up Urban Company, which was fully subscribed within hours of launch, saw 103.63 times subscription. The institutional portion was subscribed 140.2 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion 74.04 times, the retail investor portion 39.25 times, and the employee portion 36.8 times.

The bumper subscription makes Urban Company the 65th firm to garner more than 100x subscriptions in the last six years. And most subscribed this year amongst IPOs, which had an issue size of more than ₹800 crore.