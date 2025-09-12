Home / Markets / IPO / Investors lap up Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar IPOs

Investors lap up Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar IPOs

Backed by Tiger Global, the home services marketplace sees bumper demand; Dev Accelerator and Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra IPOs also heavily oversubscribed

Urban Company
Meanwhile, the ₹143-crore IPO of Dev Accelerator was subscribed 64 times, and that of Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra was subscribed 60.3 times.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Investors lapped up the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. The ₹1,900-crore IPO of tech start-up Urban Company, which was fully subscribed within hours of launch, saw 103.63 times subscription. The institutional portion was subscribed 140.2 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion 74.04 times, the retail investor portion 39.25 times, and the employee portion 36.8 times.
 
The bumper subscription makes Urban Company the 65th firm to garner more than 100x subscriptions in the last six years. And most subscribed this year amongst IPOs, which had an issue size of more than ₹800 crore. 
“Investors understood that Urban Company is the only marketplace for home services of various kinds. Over time, its penetration has increased not only in terms of service breadth but also in the number of cities where it operates. It has hardly any comparable peers, which gives the company strong long-term potential to keep delivering value,” said V. Jayasankar, managing director of Kotak Investment Banking. 
Meanwhile, the  ₹143-crore IPO of Dev Accelerator was subscribed 64 times, and that of Shringar House of Mangalsutra was subscribed 60.3 times.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.6 times on final day of bidding

Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

Investors subscribe Shringar House IPO 8.24 times offer size on day 2

Cotec Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Nandan Nilekani's VC firm Fundamentum to focus on scale-up market

Topics :Markets Newsinitial public offering IPOIPOs

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story