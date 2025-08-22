Globtier Infotech prices IPO at ₹72 per share, ₹31 crore issue opens Monday

Globtier Inforech on Friday fixed the price at ₹72 per share for its ₹31.02 crore initial public offering, which will open for subscription on August 25.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 38.11 lakh equity shares, including market maker portion of 2.24 lakh shares, and an offer for sale of 5 lakh equity shares, the company said in a statement.

The fixed price issue will be for subscription on the BSE SME platform on August 25 and closes on August 28, 2025.

The net proceeds from the issue are proposed to be utilised by the company for funding its working capital requirements, repayment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.