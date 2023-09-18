Yatra Online IPO receives 30% subscription on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of travel company Yatra Online received a 30 per cent subscription on the second day of the issue on Monday.

The Rs 775-crore IPO received bids for 94,27,005 shares against 3,09,42,356 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.34 times while the quota for non-institutional investors received a 9 per cent subscription and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 6 per cent.

The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,21,83,099 equity shares. The price range for the offer is Rs 135-142 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch up to Rs 775 crore.

Yatra Online on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 348.75 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to Rs 150 crore will be utilised towards strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and up to Rs 392 crore towards investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives.

Yatra Online Ltd is a corporate travel services provider in terms of the number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

SBI Capital Markets, DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the managers of the offer.