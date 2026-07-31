Zepto delays IPO by two quarters as investors push for lower valuation

Another source with direct knowledge of Zepto's plans said: "The IPO is likely to be put on pause. Zepto plans to raise about ₹1,000 crore in a pre-IPO funding round, primarily from domestic investors. The move is aimed at further strengthening its domestic shareholder base."

Another industry executive familiar with the matter said: "The market has well-funded incumbents as well as new entrants. There are already six major players in quick commerce. Eternal, the parent of Blinkit, has about $1.9 billion in cash, while Swiggy has around $1.5 billion. For Amazon and Flipkart, funding is not a constraint. Investors know the market is unlikely to sustain all six players over the long term, and only a few are likely to emerge as winners. At the same time, cash burn remains high, and investor appetite for that is limited despite strong growth in volumes."