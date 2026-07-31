Zepto delays IPO by two quarters as investors push for lower valuation

"When Zomato did its IPO, its quick-commerce vertical did not exist. In Swiggy's case, the company already had a profitable food delivery business that could generate cash. After listing, both companies also raised additional capital through qualified institutional placements to fund their quick-commerce expansion," he said.
Meena added that competition has become significantly more intense. While Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes have deep pockets, Eternal and Swiggy have cash reserves of ₹18,288 crore and ₹14,367 crore, respectively. Zepto, in comparison, has cash reserves of around ₹2,800 crore, giving investors another reason to scrutinise its long-term funding position.