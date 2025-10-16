Home / Markets / IPO / Zepto raises $450 million at $7-billion valuation led by CalPERS

Zepto raises $450 million at $7-billion valuation led by CalPERS

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto secures $450 million in fresh funding at a $7-billion valuation, led by CalPERS, with existing investors Lightspeed, Avra, and Nexus participating

Zepto
The funding round is a mix of primary and secondary transactions. With this round, the company has created a war chest of $1 billion. (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Quick commerce (qcom) unicorn Zepto on Thursday announced the closure of an approximately $450-million funding round at a valuation of $7 billion. The round was led by the United States pension fund California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and included existing investors General Catalyst, Avra, Lightspeed, StepStone, and Nexus Venture Partners.
 
Zepto strengthens capital base with $1 billion war chest
 
“This financing is a reflection of our team’s execution to grow the business rapidly while consistently building operating leverage. We now have approximately $900 million of net cash in the bank and are more than well capitalised for the future,” Aadit Palicha, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at Zepto, said.
 
The funding round is a mix of primary and secondary transactions. With this round, the company has created a war chest of $1 billion. 
 
Aggressive fundraising ahead of IPO plans
 
Zepto, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), has been aggressively raising funds over the past few months. In June, August, and November last year, the company raised $665 million, $340 million, and $350 million, respectively, from new and existing investors.
 
Revenue surges, domicile shifted to India
 
The qcom company, which competes primarily with Eternal’s Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart, plans to go public next year. In January this year, the company also shifted its domicile from Singapore to India to align with listing regulations.
 
Founded in 2020, the company recorded revenue of nearly Rs 11,110 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), a 150 per cent rise from Rs 4,454.5 crore it posted in FY24.
 

Topics :Zeptofund raisingPublic sector investments

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

