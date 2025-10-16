Zepto raises $450 million at $7-billion valuation led by CalPERS

Zepto strengthens capital base with $1 billion war chest

“This financing is a reflection of our team’s execution to grow the business rapidly while consistently building operating leverage. We now have approximately $900 million of net cash in the bank and are more than well capitalised for the future,” Aadit Palicha, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at Zepto, said.

The funding round is a mix of primary and secondary transactions. With this round, the company has created a war chest of $1 billion.

Aggressive fundraising ahead of IPO plans

Zepto, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), has been aggressively raising funds over the past few months. In June, August, and November last year, the company raised $665 million, $340 million, and $350 million, respectively, from new and existing investors.

Revenue surges, domicile shifted to India

The qcom company, which competes primarily with Eternal’s Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart, plans to go public next year. In January this year, the company also shifted its domicile from Singapore to India to align with listing regulations.