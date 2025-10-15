Canara HSBC Life IPO fully booked; check share allotment status, latest GMP

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public bidding on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and received a muted response from investors.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Canara HSBC Life IPO was subscribed 2.29 times, receiving bids for 382.16 million equity shares against 166.71 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 7.05 times the reserved quota. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed to 44 per cent, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion at 33 per cent.

Once the allotment process is complete, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, or through MUFG Intime India, the registrar handling the issue. Steps to check Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status on BSE: Go to the official BSE website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

From the Issue Type dropdown menu, choose 'Equity'

Select 'Canara HSBC Life Insurance' from the list of IPOs available

Enter your Application Number or your PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the Captcha verification as shown on the page

Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check Canara HSBC Life IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status page - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Click on any of the available links on the page

From the “Select IPO” dropdown, choose 'Canara HSBC Life Insurance'.

Enter your PAN/Application Number/Demat Account Number

Complete the captcha as shown

Click the submit button to check your allotment status Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance were trading flat at ₹106 apiece, the upper end of the price band of ₹100 to ₹106, in the grey market.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO listing date Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, October 10, and closed on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on October 16. Shares of Canara HSBC Life are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.