Amfi moots new MF-VRA plan with tax incentives, portability features

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Monday proposed the idea of a Mutual Fund–Voluntary Retirement Account (MF-VRA) to address the country’s retirement preparedness challenge.

The proposal, outlined in a white paper jointly prepared by Crisil Intelligence and Amfi, is modelled on the US 401(k) plan. It seeks to provide individuals with a voluntary, employer-linked retirement product managed by mutual funds (MFs), offering features such as tax incentives, portability and lifecycle-based investment options.

Amfi has called upon key stakeholders — including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the ministries of labour and finance — to introduce enabling regulatory changes.