Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund commission roulette spins big: ₹21,000 crore in FY25

Mutual fund commission roulette spins big: ₹21,000 crore in FY25

Distributors strike it rich as client funds land on winning number

casino, spin
premium
Amfi releases distribution income for select distributors, based on thresholds for AUM, branch network, and commissions earned.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Even as commission-free ‘direct’ plans of mutual fund (MF) schemes gain currency, the MF distribution business continues to thrive. In 2024-25 (FY25), nearly 3,150 leading distributors earned ₹21,107 crore in commissions, with most large distributors reporting a steep jump in income.
 
State Bank of India, NJ IndiaInvest, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank topped the charts, collectively pocketing ₹6,775 crore in FY25. 
NJ and Prudent are national distributors of financial products, running extensive sub-broking networks across the country. 
In the previous financial year (2023-24), the Association of Mutual Funds in India estimated total commission income for nearly 2,500 major distributors at ₹14,850 crore. In 2022-23, 1,781 distributors had earned ₹12,071 crore. 
Distributor commissions are tied to the assets under management (AUM) of their clients’ schemes. Payout growth, therefore, hinges on both price movements in scheme assets and the inflows distributors bring in. 
Amfi releases distribution income for select distributors, based on thresholds for AUM, branch network, and commissions earned. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI Bulletin: Mutual funds to bank deposit ratio up 2.5x in 10 years

Premium

Distributors voice concerns with NSE's updated mutual fund platform

Premium

Specialised investment funds rollout nears as AMCs secure Sebi approvals

Premium

Sponsor banks boost MF flows as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank add heft

Premium

The jolt that broke the silence: NFOs lift MF investor count in July

Topics :Mutual FundAmfiMFsMutual funds MFsMarkets

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story