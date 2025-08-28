Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / NSE's new MF platform draws complaints; exchange says system stable

MF distributors flag concerns over client mapping and data security in NSE's upgraded platform, but the exchange says extensive testing was done and transactions remain seamless

One of the key issues highlighted is flawed client mapping. "Client mapping has not been done correctly. All clients under the main broker are visible to all sub-brokers.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Mutual fund (MF) distributors using the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) online platform have flagged multiple issues after a recent upgrade.
 
According to FIFA India, a pan-India association of distributors, the updated system has raised concerns over data security, client mapping, transaction processes and payments.
 
One of the key issues highlighted is flawed client mapping. “Client mapping has not been done correctly. All clients under the main broker are visible to all sub-brokers. This is a serious breach of data security. In the earlier platform, client segregation was maintained,” the association stated in a social media post.
 
In response, NSE said the platform — relaunched on August 25 as an enhanced version of the earlier system — has been functioning without disruption. “All transactions are being processed seamlessly,” the exchange stated, adding that it had conducted extensive online and offline demo sessions over the past six months. 
 
“The platform has worked satisfactorily and very few specific complaints have been received, which have been resolved. We have undertaken hundreds of online and offline demo sessions in the past six and a half months, from February 7 to August 14, 2025, and they have been appreciated by participants,” it added.
 
The upgraded platform offers features such as a 30-minute extension for the same-day net asset value (NAV) cut-off (to 1 pm from 12:30 pm), two-factor authentication and additional banking options.
 
FIFA India’s post drew responses from senior fund industry executives, including Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
 
“Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We will work together to ensure that the ease of doing mutual fund investment remains as good as investing in stocks,” Shah commented.
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

