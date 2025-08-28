NSE's new MF platform draws complaints; exchange says system stable

Mutual fund (MF) distributors using the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) online platform have flagged multiple issues after a recent upgrade.

According to FIFA India, a pan-India association of distributors, the updated system has raised concerns over data security, client mapping, transaction processes and payments.

One of the key issues highlighted is flawed client mapping. “Client mapping has not been done correctly. All clients under the main broker are visible to all sub-brokers. This is a serious breach of data security. In the earlier platform, client segregation was maintained,” the association stated in a social media post.

In response, NSE said the platform — relaunched on August 25 as an enhanced version of the earlier system — has been functioning without disruption. "All transactions are being processed seamlessly," the exchange stated, adding that it had conducted extensive online and offline demo sessions over the past six months.

“The platform has worked satisfactorily and very few specific complaints have been received, which have been resolved. We have undertaken hundreds of online and offline demo sessions in the past six and a half months, from February 7 to August 14, 2025, and they have been appreciated by participants,” it added. The upgraded platform offers features such as a 30-minute extension for the same-day net asset value (NAV) cut-off (to 1 pm from 12:30 pm), two-factor authentication and additional banking options. FIFA India’s post drew responses from senior fund industry executives, including Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.