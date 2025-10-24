Choice Mutual Fund launches gold ETF to tap rising demand for bullion

Choice Mutual Fund on Friday announced the launch of its gold ETF providing investors an affordable and secure avenue to gain exposure to the yellow metal.

The new fund offer will remain open till October 31. The Choice gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) will provide investors a simple, secure and liquid route to tap the yellow metal's long- term growth potential, Choice Mutual Fund (MF) said in a statement.

The open-ended scheme seeks to generate returns in line with domestic gold prices and offers a liquid alternative to physical gold. The minimum investment during the NFO is Rs 1,000, and the fund will be listed on the BSE and NSE within a week of closure, it added.