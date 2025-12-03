Earnings growth pick up to boost equity returns in 2026: Kotak MF

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The domestic equity market is poised to deliver a better performance in calendar year (CY) 2026 as corporate earnings are expected to return to double-digit growth, Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) said in its equity outlook on Wednesday.

“Equity returns in CY 2026 are likely to be anchored in earnings growth, with India Inc expected to deliver double-digit growth in the coming financial year,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

However, he cautioned investors against going overboard on equities amid an improving outlook. “Investors are advised to moderate return expectations and adopt a balanced, diversified approach across asset classes to navigate evolving market dynamics,” he added.