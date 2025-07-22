Equity MF schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver, if the market regulator’s new categorisation framework is finalised.

Some believe this will provide fund managers with greater flexibility to navigate market volatility during periods of uncertainty, while others argue the move could introduce complexities, particularly with respect to the comparison of scheme performance.

Currently, equity schemes must mandatorily invest 65-80 per cent of the corpus in equities. The rest can be invested in a mix of equity, debt, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

In a consultation paper on Friday, Sebi proposed bringing gold and silver into the asset mix.

The precious metal exposure, if allowed, will be optional for fund managers, similar to other non-equity asset classes. The consultation paper does not mention any sub-limit on gold and silver investments. "The regulator's intent is to provide more options to fund managers," said DP Singh, Deputy MD and Joint CEO of SBI Funds Management. "The previous scheme recategorisation, announced in 2017, solved many problems but also came with several restrictions. The new rules, which include allowing gold and silver investments, will ease these restrictions to some extent. Currently, some fund managers hold higher cash levels when the equity market is expensive. The option to invest in precious metals will be useful for such fund managers," said Kirtan Shah, Founder of Credence Wealth.

Currently, only hybrid funds are allowed to invest in commodities. However, other experts believe that the inclusion of gold and silver will dilute equity exposure, making asset allocation more complex. "If traditional equity or debt funds begin investing outside their core mandates, the distinction between categories becomes less meaningful. This could also limit the upside potential. For instance, an equity fund allocating a portion to debt or gold may no longer retain its full equity character," said Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth. "In addition, equity fund managers who choose to take gold and silver exposure may find it more difficult to outperform the benchmark. Comparisons across funds could also become problematic, given the asset class variations in the residual portion of the corpus," he added.

The proposal to allow gold and silver exposure to equity schemes is part of a broader set of changes proposed by the regulator to increase the scope for innovation while curbing multiple launches with overlapping portfolios. These include allowing fund houses to launch retirement fund-of-funds (FoFs) with a target maturity strategy, enabling them to attract long-term, pension fund-like money. Additionally, fund houses managing over Rs 50,000 crore in a scheme may be allowed to launch another scheme in the same category. To prevent redundant launches, Sebi has introduced a 50 per cent cap on portfolio overlap between sectoral/thematic equity schemes and other equity schemes, excluding large-cap funds.