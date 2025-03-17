Equity mutual fund cash holdings spike despite decline in inflows

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes were flush with cash at the start of this month, even as fresh investments shrank in February.

As of February 28, equity schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.8 per cent of their portfolios in cash, up from 6.1 per cent in January and 5.9 per cent in December 2024, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This marks the highest aggregate cash holding since at least May 2021.

Cash levels are often viewed as an indicator of fund managers' market outlook.

While MF executives emphasise their mandate to remain fully invested, they strategically maintain cash reserves during periods of market uncertainty, expectations of better buying opportunities, or excessive valuations.

However, experts note that changes in cash levels in equity schemes can also be transitory, driven by significant portfolio adjustments or sharp inflows or outflows at month-end. The equity market has been in a correction phase for several months. In February, it recorded its fifth consecutive monthly decline. The benchmark Nifty 50 index fell by 5.9 per cent, while midcap and smallcap indices dropped over 10 per cent. Despite the recent correction easing equity valuations, fund managers highlight that valuations beyond the largecap space remain expensive. Smallcap and midcap stocks, which attract the majority of mutual fund inflows, continue to trade at a significant premium to largecaps, although this premium has narrowed in recent months.

According to a Tata MF note, the valuation premium for the Nifty Midcap 100 versus the Nifty 50 declined to 47 per cent by the end of February 2025, down from about 71 per cent in July 2024. Similarly, the valuation premium for smallcaps versus the Nifty 50 also fell to 25-30 per cent in February. Among the top 20 fund houses, SBI, Axis, DSP, and Tata saw notable increases in cash holdings in February. However, only four fund houses—Axis, Quant, Motilal Oswal, and Parag Parikh—held cash levels above 10 per cent. Fund managers suggest that while short-term market turbulence may persist, the correction has created attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.