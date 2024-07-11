Mutual fund funding to NBFCs increases after RBI's risk weight hike

The funding support from asset management companies to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) has grown in the six months until May 2024 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs in November 2023.

According to CareEdge Ratings data, the total debt funds deployed in NBFCs via commercial paper and corporate debt rose from Rs 1.6 trillion at the end of October 2023 to about Rs 2.1 trillion at the end of May 2024.

The debt exposure to NBFCs, including commercial papers (CPs) and corporate debt, rose by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.09 trillion. The exposure has remained above the Rs 2 trillion mark for the second consecutive month.

The exposure of mutual funds through investment in commercial papers, a short-term money market instrument, of NBFCs stood at Rs 1.15 trillion in May, a level last witnessed in May 2019, nearly five years ago. The CP exposure has consistently remained above the Rs 1 trillion mark for six consecutive months, the rating agency said.

As for bank loans to finance companies, they rose by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15.6 trillion in May 2024. The bank credit to NBFCs was Rs 14.76 trillion in October 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India data. In November 2023, RBI had flagged the concern over the extent of bank funding to NBFCs and hiked the risk weights on such exposure by 25 percentage points.

In May 2024, mutual funds' debt exposure to NBFCs increased to 13.3 per cent of "banks' advances to NBFCs," up from 12.7 per cent in May 2023. However, it marginally decreased from 13.4 per cent in April 2024.

The rating agency said mutual fund exposure to NBFCs as a share of debt assets under management (AUM) has reduced from nearly 20 per cent in the latter part of 2018 to around 13 per cent by May 2024. On the other hand, the share of banks’ advances to NBFCs as a share of aggregate advances doubled from around 4.5 per cent in February 2018 to 9.3 per cent in May 2024, it added.