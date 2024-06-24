Mixed session in market for Quant Mutual Fund's major smallcap holdings

Smallcap companies with significant Quant Mutual Fund stakes had a mixed day in the stock market on Monday, the first trading session after the front-running investigation at the fund house came to light. While most of the companies with 5 per cent or more Quant Mutual Fund holding closed in the red, few stocks ended the session flat or with small gains.

For comparison, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 0.1 per cent lower on Monday.

Smallcap stock prices are sensitive to any large selling due to low market capitalisation. If Quant Mutual Fund schemes see a surge in redemptions due to the investigation, smallcap stocks with high exposure can come under pressure, according to experts.