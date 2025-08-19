Motilal Oswal MF hikes its stake in One 97 Communications to over 5%

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has acquired additional shares in One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech firm Paytm, raising its total shareholding to over 5 per cent.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, various schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 26,31,244 shares of One 97 Communications through open market transactions on August 11, 2024.

This adds a 0.41 per cent stake in Motilal Oswal MF's holding in Paytm.

The filing did not disclose the valuation of the transaction.

Following the transaction, the total shareholding of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund in the Noida-based digital payments firm has increased from 3,02,80,155 shares (4.74 per cent) to 3,29,11,399 shares, which corresponds to a 5.15 per cent stake.