Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / State Bank of India leads MF buys in July with ₹10,200-crore QIP wager

State Bank of India leads MF buys in July with ₹10,200-crore QIP wager

Battered IT majors Infosys, TCS also among most bought stocks by MFs

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds
Despite the large investments, the cash holding in the equity MF schemes inched up last month. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mutual funds (MFs)—flush with cash amid record inflows in July—invested heavily in the Rs 25,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) of India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI).
 
Fund managers acquired SBI shares worth Rs 10,200 crore last month, making the lender their biggest buy in July.
 
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's (NAQR) estimates, SBI MF and HDFC MF deployed the highest amounts, at Rs 2,322 crore and Rs 1,500 crore, respectively. Quant MF and Nippon India MF bought close to Rs 1,200 crore worth of shares each.
 
The largest-ever QIP in India had drawn bids worth nearly four times the shares on offer. Apart from domestic MFs, Life Insurance Corporation and about half a dozen foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had participated in the QIP.
 
Information technology (IT) giants Infosys and TCS, which were at the centre of last month’s volatility, also witnessed heightened buying interest. Fund managers added Rs 9,400 crore worth of Infosys and TCS stocks into MF portfolios last month. HCL Technologies was also among the top 10 most bought stocks.
 
The Nifty IT index suffered a 9 per cent decline in July, the highest among all sectoral indices. The index is down nearly 20 per cent in 2025, as lacklustre earnings, US tariff concerns, and staff layoffs amid weak demand outlook have dampened investor sentiment.
 
Apart from IT, lenders SBI, newly listed HDB Financial, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank garnered MF investments of over Rs 2,000 crore.
 
Despite the large investments, the cash holding in the equity MF schemes inched up last month.
 
"After a brief phase of strong equity deployment by pure equity schemes—which had steadily reduced cash holdings—July saw a marginal uptick in the cash component. This was not due to limited deployment, but rather record inflows into mutual funds, prompting them to maintain slightly higher cash buffers. Cash and equivalents rose from Rs 1.82 trillion in June to Rs 1.85 trillion in July, lifting the proportion from 5.34 per cent to 5.46 per cent," the NAQR report said.
 
Net inflows into equity schemes had scaled a record high in July, following a six-month period of subdued investor interest. Active equity schemes raked in a net Rs 42,702 crore last month, surpassing the previous high of Rs 41,156 crore in December 2024.
 
Liquidity available with MFs also went up as a result of their move to trim allocation towards select stocks. Interglobe Aviation and Eternal witnessed net MF selling of Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 1,700 crore, respectively. HPCL, Hindalco Industries, HDFC AMC, ACC, and HDFC Bank were also among the most sold stocks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund seeks to double assets to $10 bn

Jio BlackRock debut powers record July inflows in mutual fund NFOs

Premium

MF roster swells to 50: 8 licences issued in 2 years, 8 more await Sebi nod

Record equity inflows in July push mutual funds' AUM beyond ₹75 trn

Equity mutual fund inflows surges 81% to ₹42,702 crore in July, says AMFI

Topics :sbiMutual FundsMutual Fund investments

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story