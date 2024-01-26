Mutual fund exposure to corporate bonds nearly flat in five years

The Rs 50-trillion domestic mutual fund (MF) industry has seen its corporate bond holdings largely stagnate over the past five years.

Actively-managed debt funds, which have the flexibility to invest larger portions of their corpus in corporate paper, were managing Rs 6.73 trillion at the end of April 2019. Fast forward to last month, their assets had barely grown by 9 per cent to Rs 7.3 trillion. This is despite the overall industry assets under management (AUM) doubling during this period, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The AUM includes the assets of fixed-term plans and Bharat Bond ETFs, and excludes overnight, liquid, money market and gilt funds.



The AUM of corporate bond-focused MF schemes, however, doesn't accurately reflect investors’ aversion to corporate paper. Many of these schemes also invest in government securities (g-secs), state development loans (SDLs), and money market instruments, which continue to be favoured.

Ananth Narayan, a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said at an event earlier this week that the drop in participation is largely due to a loss of investor confidence triggered by the IL&FS crisis and is hurting capital formation. “We’ve lost five years of capital formation in the debt markets because people lost trust in the ecosystem,” he said.



Besides the IL&FS crisis in 2018, industry players said, other events, such as the shuttering of six credit risk funds by Franklin Templeton MF in 2020, the slump in yields due to interest rate cuts in 2021, the recent change in taxation on debt MFs and the relative attractiveness of equity schemes have dampened investors’ appetite towards debt funds.

Fund managers’ preference for sovereign bonds in the recent past has also impacted MFs’ corporate bond investments. G-secs remain the go-to option for duration above five years, a preference accentuated by low spreads between g-secs and corporate bonds until recently.

“Our g-sec position is largely driven by our belief that yields are bound to move lower. Thus, we prefer to add longer maturity papers in our funds. G-secs turn out to be our preferred route as corporate bonds for longer maturity are few and illiquid. Moreover, we believe the fall in the yield curve will be driven by higher demand for g-secs. This again makes g-secs more lucrative,” said Sandeep Yadav, senior vice-president, head-fixed income, DSP Mutual Fund.