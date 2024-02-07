Mutual funds knock RBI door for hike in foreign investment limits

Mutual funds (MFs) are making renewed efforts for a hike in their foreign investment limits, two years after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) placed restrictions on foreign investments after they came close to breaching the $7 billion industry-wide limit.

Some fund houses have approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in recent weeks, seeking a hike in the limit. One of the proposals shared with the central bank is to link the MFs' foreign investment limit to the country’s foreign exchange reserve. This will remove the need for manual revision of the limit.

One factor that has deterred RBI from raising the limit was the pressure on the rupee, especially in 2022, owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Speaking at an event last month, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the call on raising the MFs' international investment limit will be taken once the central bank is confident that the rupee is stable on a durable basis.

According to MF officials, opening the MF route for international investment should not make much difference to the rupee's stability, given that other routes for foreign remittance remain open. They also point to the low investor base of overseas MF products.

"Money is anyway going out, be it for tourism or education. Opening up the MF investment option shouldn't be an issue," said a senior MF official.

While investing in foreign stocks via the MF route hasn’t taken off in a big way, it is nevertheless considered a key portfolio diversification tool.

As of March 2023, the value of overseas investments of domestic fund houses stood at $5.6 billion, 13.5 per cent lower than the March 2022 tally, shows data from RBI. The decline was due to lack of fresh inflows into overseas MF schemes and a sharp correction in foreign markets, especially the US.

The restrictions on foreign equity investments proved to be a dampener for the emerging category. Funds of funds (FoFs) investing overseas nearly doubled between March 2020 and March 2022 to 45, as fund houses responded to the growing awareness around geographical diversification post the March 2020 market slump in the wake of Covid-19.





INVESTOR RETREAT Month/year Net inflows (Rs crore) Sep-22 168 Oct-22 193 Nov-22 20 Dec-22 146 Jan-23 50 Feb-23 50 Mar-23 173 Apr-23 -117 May-23 -248 Jun-23 -510 Jul-23 -423 Aug-23 -371 Sep-23 -380 Oct-23 47 Nov-23 -286 Dec-23 -419 The changes in the taxation of non-equity MF schemes, which were part of the 2023 Budget, also took away the sheen off international funds. In the new regulations, there are no tax concessions for investors of MF schemes that have less than 35 per cent allocation to domestic equities. Earlier, all non-equity funds had the advantage of indexation benefits, provided the investor stayed invested for over three years.



Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India



Overseas funds have been seeing consistent outflows in financial year 2024, with investors pulling out a net of Rs 2,700 crore during the April-December period. According to MF officials, the outflows were mostly a result of profit booking. The outflows created room for fund houses to reopen their schemes for fresh inflows.

US funds, which ended the calendar year 2022 deep in the red, delivered up to 95 per cent gains in 2023.

However, the 2024 outlook for the US market is not as bright. Global fund managers see a risk of a significant slowdown in the US economy.

"Currently, the markets are discounting a soft landing; however, our base case remains a recession as the pre-conditions we track persist. The leading economic indicators (LEIs) have declined sharply over the last two years and are showing a disconnect right now with GDP growth, but there are often lags in the impact of the LEIs," US-based Franklin Templeton stated in its outlook for 2024.