Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / HDFC Balanced Advantage becomes first hybrid fund to cross ₹1 tn AUM

HDFC Balanced Advantage becomes first hybrid fund to cross ₹1 tn AUM

HDFC BAF becomes the first hybrid MF to cross ₹1 trillion in AUM, driven by a model-based strategy, steady performance and leadership in balanced advantage category

mutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility
premium
HDFC BAF has delivered over 18 per cent annualised returns on lump-sum investments since its inception. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) has become the first hybrid mutual fund (MF) scheme in India to achieve the Rs 1-trillion asset milestone.
 
This achievement makes it the second actively-managed MF scheme-- after Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund-- to reach this 13-digit assets under management (AUM) mark.
 
Launched in February 1994, HDFC BAF has consistently been one of the most popular MF offerings, largely due to its steady performance and stable fund management.
 
Despite experiencing two changes in the fund house, the scheme was managed by the same fund manager for the majority of its lifetime.
 
Prashant Jain, who managed the scheme from its inception, holds the record for managing an MF scheme for the longest period in India at 28 years.
 
Initially known as Centurion Prudence Fund, the scheme was renamed Zurich India Prudence Fund in 1999 when Zurich India acquired 20th Century Mutual Fund. In 2003, HDFC AMC acquired Zurich India, leading to the scheme being renamed HDFC Prudence Fund. It became HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund in 2018 following the merger with HDFC Growth Fund.
 
After Jain’s departure from HDFC AMC in 2022, the scheme has been managed by Gopal Agarwal, Anil Bamboli, and Srinivasan Ramamurthy.
 
HDFC BAF has delivered over 18 per cent annualised returns on lump-sum investments since its inception. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investments have also yielded nearly 19 per cent returns.
 
Currently, the scheme leads the balanced advantage category return chart across all time-frames. As of June 13, it delivered a 23 per cent annualised return over the three-year period and a 26 per cent annualised return over the five-year period, according to Value Research data.
 
Gopal Agarwal attributes this performance to the scheme’s model-driven approach.
 
“We follow a model-driven approach to asset allocation with focus on valuation metrics, macro-economic insights and bottom-up stock selection. The model dynamically adjusts equity exposure based on changing market conditions, helping manage risk while aiming for long-term growth,” he said.  

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Fund houses plan retail-focused schemes at Gift City for overseas play

Premium

Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund: Spots moats before the drawbridge comes up

Premium

Equity MF assets cross ₹40 trillion mark for the first time, shows data

Debt mutual funds see ₹15,908 crore outflow in May amid redemptions

Inflow into equity MFs hits 13-month low at Rs 19,000 cr in May

Topics :Mutual FundThe Smart InvestorMarketsMF schemes

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story