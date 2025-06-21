Mutual fund assets surge to nearly one-third of the bank deposits

Mutual fund (MF) assets as a percentage of total bank deposits have nearly doubled over the past eight years, highlighting a growing investor appetite for equities and other financial assets.

As of May 2025, mutual fund assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹72.2 trillion — almost a third of the total bank deposits, which amounted to ₹232 trillion. This marks a significant jump from March 2017, when MF AUM was just 16 per cent of bank deposits. Except for a brief slump during the pandemic in 2020, the ratio has shown consistent growth.

The post-Covid period has seen especially strong momentum for mutual funds, driven by a robust equity market rally. This has led to growth on two fronts: mark-to-market gains on existing portfolios and the addition of new investors.