Fund houses plan retail-focused schemes at Gift City for overseas play

At least five mutual fund houses, including Mirae Asset Investment Managers and Tata Asset Management, are planning to launch retail schemes in the Gift-IFSC to tap into non-resident investors (NRIs) and local individuals seeking overseas exposure. These would be the first retail schemes from the financial hub, which has so far seen rising interest from alternative investment funds (AIFs). While two fund houses have firmed up their plans for retail schemes and the launch is expected in the next few months, sources said that three more have approached the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), a unified regulator for the IFSC.

Mirae Asset plans to launch within a few months, while Tata Asset Management has filed for approval from IFSCA for its retail scheme. The approvals may take 30-45 days as the regulator conducts more due diligence for retail schemes, an official said. “Over 8,000 to 9,000 NRI retail accounts have been opened in the banking units in Gift City so far. At present, they can only have a fixed deposit as a product. However, these investors can be directed towards equity investments,” explained an official. In addition to NRI investors, fund houses also see opportunities from resident Indian investors who want global exposure. Investors will be able to use their yearly Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limit of $250,000 to invest globally through the retail schemes in Gift City.

Vaibhav Shah, Head of Products, Business Strategy & International Business at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), said that their fund may focus on themes not currently available to Indian investors, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). “The ticket size we are targeting is either $5,000 or $10,000. This is because there are LRS transfer costs involved. If the ticket size is too low, the currency conversion transfer cost as a percentage of the investment amount becomes large, which could eat into investors’ returns,” Shah added. ALSO READ: Mutual fund cash exposure declines for the first time in six months

Experts say that the IFSC route may also attract investor interest as domestic mutual funds have already reached the $7 billion investment limit for global equities. Although the first regulations around mutual fund schemes in Gift City were introduced in 2022, tax and legal experts note that momentum is picking up now after clarity on taxation from the government and revised fund management regulations by the IFSCA. “One of the most significant changes is the reduction in the minimum corpus requirement for retail schemes from $5 million to $3 million. This lowered entry barrier makes it financially more viable for a wider range of AMCs to establish a presence and test the waters with their retail offerings in Gift City,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner at Singhania & Co.

He added that the ability to offer India-focused funds to a global audience, denominated in foreign currency, is an exciting opportunity for the Indian mutual fund industry. In last year’s Budget, the government announced tax exemptions for retail schemes and exchange-traded funds set up in the Gift-IFSC. Legal experts shared that the funds would benefit from a concessional tax rate of 10 per cent on interest and dividend income and capital gains tax exemptions on various securities. Harsh Kothari, Partner at IC Universal Legal, said that retail funds in Gift City bring global investing within the reach of Indian investors.