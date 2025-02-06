Nippon India Mutual Fund set to launch Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) is set to launch its Nippon India Active Momentum Fund on Monday. The equity scheme will employ a multi-factor quantitative model aimed at identifying high-potential investment opportunities while managing volatility and adapting to market cycles, according to the fund house. "The fund strategy attempts to benefit from a blend of market wisdom (price momentum) while respecting expert opinion (earnings revisions), or in other words, it attempts to have a fusion of technical (price momentum) and fundamental (earnings revision) factors," it said.

Invesco MF launches Business Cycle Fund

Invesco Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of Invesco India Business Cycle Fund, a scheme that will invest in equities with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy. "This fund will adopt both top-down and bottom-up approaches and will focus on sectors and stocks in the growth phase, diversifying the portfolio by investing across market caps, sectors, and industries," the fund house said in a release. The fund will be managed by Aditya Khemani and Amit Ganatra.

Mahindra Manulife MF launches Value Fund

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of Mahindra Manulife Value Fund, which will take a value investing approach by investing in "fundamentally strong yet undervalued companies." "The fund follows an active investment strategy, identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value with high turnaround potential. By capitalising on potential stock re-rating and earnings growth, it offers investors a compelling opportunity to build wealth over time," the fund house said in a release.