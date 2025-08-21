Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Once on top, Mauritius no longer key source of non-resident MF investments

Once on top, Mauritius no longer key source of non-resident MF investments

Domiciled vehicles lose traction as route for investments into Indian mutual funds

mut­ual fund
Institutions like pension funds and endowments historically have been the primary investors via Mauritius. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The island nation of Mauritius was the top source of foreign investments into Indian mut­ual funds (MFs) in 2015, ahead of countries like the US and the UK. It dropped out of the list of major sources for the first time since at least 2011, shows an analysis of data from the Re­serve Bank of India (RBI) Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Funds 2024-25 rele­ased on August 18. Qatar, Oman, and Hong Kong are among the countries that account for a larger share of foreign investments into Indian MFs. 
International investors now often prefer to invest directly in India rather than through complex structures; and are increasingly focused on alpha through investment performance rather than tax-related gains, noted Praveen Jagwani, chief executive officer (CEO) at UTI International. Mauritius had been on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list. The Indian government had also been pushing against structures created solely to reduce taxes, noted Jagwani. 
“Global institutions seek greater transparency,” he said. 
The RBI survey has a list of 11 nations, which are the largest by market value of the units of MFs issued to non-residents (considered a foreign liability). Earlier, investment vehicles in Mauritius would pool capital from largely institutional investors and invest the same in Indian MF schemes. “Units held in Mauritius recorded a 48 per cent decline, coinciding with the signing of the Protocol to amend the India-Mauritius Do­uble Taxation Avoidance Agr­eement during 2016-17,” noted a similar RBI survey in 2017. 
The numbers have headed downwards since then. Mauritius accounted for ₹5,649.2 crore or 6.6 per cent of total investments in March 2018 and was ranked fifth. This fell to ₹2,619 crore or 1.2 per cent of the total as of March 2024 (rank 11) despite the pandemic boom in markets. In comparison, Mauritius accounted for ₹7,084.5 crore and 12.5 per cent of total investments in March 2015. 
Mauritius now only finds a mention in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) in asset management companies or ARCs (₹2,533 crore) and overseas direct investment by them (₹70 crore). Such FDI typically refers to investments made for long-term business purposes in or by the companies managing the MFs, as opposed to investments in the schemes themselves which are typically made for portfolio gains. 
Institutions like pension funds and endowments historically have been the primary investors via Mauritius. However, direct investments from home countries or through reputable jurisdictions like Singapore are becoming more popular, noted Jagwani.  Europeans have regulatory difficulties in buying into Mauritius-based funds, and are investing primarily in funds compliant with the UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) framework, he said. 
The UAE was another major source for investments into India but the UAE regulator — SCA (Securities and Commodities Authority) — has instituted new rules requiring MFs to be domiciled within the UAE. The US tends to use Mauritius more for private market transactions rather than public securities, he added. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposure

Motilal Oswal MF hikes its stake in One 97 Communications to over 5%

Premium

DIY investors lose edge in direct mutual fund market, shows data

Premium

State Bank of India led MF buys in July with ₹10,000 crore QIP bet

India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund seeks to double assets to $10 bn

Topics :Mauritus fundsmutual funds investmentsMarketsMutual FundsMarket LensMauritius

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story