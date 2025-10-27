Passive MF folio additions outpace active equity for the first time

Net account additions in passive mutual fund (MF) schemes surpassed those in active equity funds for the first time in September, as investors rushed to gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amid a sharp rally in precious metals.

Passive schemes — comprising index funds and ETFs — added 1.2 million new accounts during the month. Including fund-of-fund (FoF) schemes, total additions rose to 2.1 million.

In comparison, active equity schemes saw 1.4 million account additions in September.

Typically, most new investment accounts in mutual funds are opened in active equity schemes, which have historically delivered the best long-term performance among all categories. Higher distributor commissions on active equity products have also contributed to their dominance, as intermediaries tend to prioritise these schemes for their clients.

Active equity funds currently have 17.5 million active accounts or folios, which is 70 per cent of the total 25.2 million MF folios. The aberration last month was driven by a wave of new investors pouring into gold and silver ETFs to ride the upswing in precious metal prices. Gold and silver ETFs alone added 0.99 million accounts in September. Gold and silver FoFs, data for which are not available, are also expected to have added a record number of new accounts. “The increase in passive folios is largely attributable to the sudden increase in gold and silver folios on the back of the stellar performance of precious metals in recent months,” said Sunil Subramaniam, founder and chief executive officer, Sense and Simplicity.

The spike in investor accounts resulted in record inflows into gold and silver ETFs last month. Gold ETFs attracted ₹8,151 crore in September compared to ₹2,190 crore in August. Silver ETF inflows grew threefold to ₹5,342 crore. “The renewed interest in these metal-based passive options follows a sharp rally in prices, along with the convenience offered by ETFs and FoFs, allowing investors to participate through demat or physical forms without the hassle of maintaining a commodities trading account. Seasonal and festive buying, traditionally seen as an auspicious practice, has also added to the surge in retail participation,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research, Fisdom.