Mutual funds resume lumpsum investments in silver ETF fund-of-funds

Mutual funds (MFs) have lifted restrictions on investments in silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund-of-fund (FoF) schemes as supply constraints have eased and premiums in the silver market have normalised.

Tata MF among first to resume investments

Tata MF on Friday said it had resumed taking lumpsum investments into its silver FoF. “Considering the normalisation of market conditions, it has been decided to resume all lumpsum investments, switch-ins, and new SIP/STP registrations into the scheme effective October 24, 2025,” it said.

Other fund houses follow suit

Other fund houses that had closed their ETF FoFs citing market dislocation have also opened their schemes for fresh investments. Since October 20, Aditya Birla Sun Life, HDFC, Kotak, and Axis have lifted the restrictions. Only SBI is yet to open its silver ETF FoF for lumpsum and switch-in investments.