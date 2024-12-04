Rise in DIY investing: Direct plans now make up around 40% of SIPs

Online investment platforms are rapidly gaining traction in the mutual fund (MF) distribution space. The share of direct plans in systematic investment accounts has surged from about 21 per cent four years ago to nearly 40 per cent today.

Investors can take two routes when it comes to investing in MF schemes—direct and regular. Regular plans are sold by distributors, such as banks and individual agents, who earn commissions. In contrast, direct plans are commission-free, catering to investors who do not require guidance or assistance.

Investors can purchase direct plans directly on MF websites and online investment platforms. Fintech companies like Groww and Zerodha have been instrumental in driving growth on the direct side, accounting for a significant portion of the business.

At the end of October, 39 per cent of the 101 million systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts were in direct plans. The share stood at 21.5 per cent in October 2020 and 17 per cent in March 2020.

Despite their growing popularity, the share of direct plans in the total SIP assets under management (AUM) is still small. According to industry data, while the direct plan AUM linked to SIP accounts has increased significantly from Rs 29,340 crore in March 2020 to Rs 2.7 trillion in October 2024, their share in the total SIP AUM has only risen from 12.2 per cent to just 20.3 per cent.

The dominance of regular plans in the total SIP AUM can be explained by two factors, say industry players: higher ticket size and longer tenure of regular plan SIPs.

More From This Section

The difference in longevity is evident in SIPs that are older than five years. There are 1.1 million direct plan SIP accounts with Rs 49,700 crore AUM as against 9.4 million regular plan SIPs with Rs 3.4 trillion AUM.

Experts say that while do-it-yourself (DIY) investors are known to churn their portfolios more often, the small share of direct plans in older SIPs is also due to the direct investment phenomenon being relatively new.

"The investment in direct plans largely comes from fintechs. These platforms now bring a large chunk of the business, with the largest distributor accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the total SIPs. However, the ticket size is much lower. The fact that the direct plan was introduced much later than the regular plan also shifts the AUM scale towards the regular plan," said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer, SBI Funds Management.

Direct plans were introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2013.

Farhad Gadiwalla, executive vice president and head of products at UTI AMC, said regular plan SIPs tend to run longer due to the guidance of distributors.

"Investors in regular plans typically have the support and guidance of financial advisors. This encourages investors to stay on course and adopt a more disciplined investment approach and longer SIP durations," he said.